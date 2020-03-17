Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,947 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of Mercury Systems worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 64,833 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,733,035.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.