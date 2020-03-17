Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,969 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,989,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,440,000 after purchasing an additional 106,597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 422,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $107.78 and a 12 month high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.27.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.