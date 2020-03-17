Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target to $21.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 217.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,136. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

