Stifel Nicolaus Trims DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Target Price to $7.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 105.28% from the company’s current price.

DRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 748,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,390. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,283,000 after buying an additional 937,426 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,988,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,272,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,759,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,653,000 after buying an additional 115,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,741,000 after buying an additional 219,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,517,000 after buying an additional 193,884 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

