STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.69 ($31.04).

STM stock opened at €16.89 ($19.64) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.12.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

