Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 17th (AAXN, ACMR, ACN, ADBE, APYX, BATRK, BBY, BHF, BKU, BL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 17th:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $53.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $188.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $410.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from to .

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $116.00 to $125.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $13.25. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $72.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $157.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to . They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $165.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $8.80 to $5.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from to .

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from to .

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $8.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $151.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $87.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $4.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $154.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.25 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $194.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $400.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $325.00 to $255.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $60.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $162.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $6.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $203.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $156.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $115.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $152.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from to .

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from to .

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $116.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $330.00 to $230.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $250.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $97.00 to $73.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

