Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 96,591 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,750% compared to the typical volume of 3,389 put options.

ARNC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 164,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Arconic by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Arconic by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Arconic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arconic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Arconic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

