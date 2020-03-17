Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.52% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STOK. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $475,340,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 5,209.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 203,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,876,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

STOK stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

