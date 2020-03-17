Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Store Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Store Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 140.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Store Capital to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 173,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,489. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Store Capital will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tawn Kelley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,737 shares in the company, valued at $119,210.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

