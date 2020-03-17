Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.0706 on Major Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Storj has a total market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $876,704.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00001333 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Poloniex and Livecoin. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.02237035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 379.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Huobi, ABCC, OKEx, IDAX, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Binance, Livecoin, IDEX, Tidex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

