STPT (STPT) Price Hits $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. STPT has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and $2.36 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, STPT has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official website is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

STPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

