STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSKN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,115. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 203,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 155,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,261,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

