Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Position Raised by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,341,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions comprises 6.2% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 10.87% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,305,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,205,882 shares during the last quarter. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Driscoll sold 26,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,601.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 2,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

