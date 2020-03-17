StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and STEX. StrongHands has a market cap of $187,668.10 and approximately $70.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,754,301,513 coins and its circulating supply is 16,341,107,159 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, STEX, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

