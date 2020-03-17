Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC lowered its position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials accounts for approximately 1.3% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC owned about 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.54.

SUM stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 1,953,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,193. Summit Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

