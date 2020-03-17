Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 7,793,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,463. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

