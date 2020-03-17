SunTrust Banks Cuts Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $131.00

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $182.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

Get Icon alerts:

ICLR stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.17.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icon will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,984,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Icon by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Icon by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Icon by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 372,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.