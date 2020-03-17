SunTrust Banks Cuts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $58.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. 32,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,274. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,570,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $10,513,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,438,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.