Super Zero (SERO) Trading Down 39.3% This Week

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $13.43 million and $6.28 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004589 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00034315 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00366084 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008754 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002776 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012508 BTC.

About Super Zero

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 647,010,951 coins and its circulating supply is 246,538,480 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.