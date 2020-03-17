Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SDPI opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.45.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

