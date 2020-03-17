Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 278.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Superior Industries International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 949,011 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

