Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

TSE SGY traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09.

Several brokerages have commented on SGY. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.28.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

