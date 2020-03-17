Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STRO. ValuEngine lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 59,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,644. The stock has a market cap of $235.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 54,130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

