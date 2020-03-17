SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 115,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,832. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.31. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,877.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

