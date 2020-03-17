SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 217,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157,772 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,714,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.31.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.