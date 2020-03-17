SVB Leerink Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $125.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.18% from the company’s current price.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC stock traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 76,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,183. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.