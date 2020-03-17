Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 52.5% against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $829.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.02274653 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 364.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00193535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

