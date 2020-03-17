SwiftCash Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. SwiftCash has a market cap of $32,231.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000284 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000250 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002005 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 123,981,439 coins and its circulating supply is 123,261,008 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

