Swipe (SXP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.87 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 77.8% against the dollar. One Swipe token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00003332 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and $1.87 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 186.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.64 or 0.02225869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00192020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00035736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

