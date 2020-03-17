Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203,700 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Synacor worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synacor by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synacor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Synacor by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 551,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synacor stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 9,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Synacor Inc has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Synacor had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter.

In other Synacor news, Director Marwan Fawaz acquired 50,000 shares of Synacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

