SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. SYNNEX has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.03-3.22 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $3.03-3.22 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SYNNEX to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYNNEX stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $77.56 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $36,967.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,579 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

