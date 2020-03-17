T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $35,623,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 1,913.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 283,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 268,975 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 658,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 178,255 shares during the period. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $68.16 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

