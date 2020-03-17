Tael (WABI) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.29 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $440,918.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.11, $13.96, $10.00 and $4.92.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00066716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.03987905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

