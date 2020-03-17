Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Taisho Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TAIPY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,727. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

