Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lifted by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,006,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 3.3% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $174,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 1,090,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,207,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $270.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

