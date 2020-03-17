Target Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Target Coin has a market capitalization of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018583 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 404.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.02222307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035337 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

