Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

TGT stock traded up $9.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.63. 10,577,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,107. Target has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $145,306,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

