Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 795 ($10.46) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Investec cut shares of Tate & Lyle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 784.29 ($10.32).

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 591.40 ($7.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 662.80 ($8.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 746.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 734.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

