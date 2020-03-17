Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to Hold at Investec

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TATYY. ValuEngine upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

TATYY stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.82.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

