Taylor Morrison Home’s (TMHC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

