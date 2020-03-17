Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines comprises 0.5% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Tc Pipelines worth $80,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. 2,473,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,568. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

