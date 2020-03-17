TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

TCF traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,272. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

