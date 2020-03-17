TD Securities Upgrades Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) to “Buy”

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 20,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,952. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

