Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Buys $110,141.00 in Stock

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,141.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HQL traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 200,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,329. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 52.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

