TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Head-To-Head Analysis

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Stitch Fix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $199.01 million 1.30 $6.12 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.58 billion 0.78 $36.88 million $0.36 33.58

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TELA Bio and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Stitch Fix 0 7 8 0 2.53

Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 69.98%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix 1.47% 6.30% 3.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats TELA Bio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

