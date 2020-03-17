Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $254.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $225.43 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

