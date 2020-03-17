Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Telefonica Brasil’s earnings. Telefonica Brasil posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telefonica Brasil.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 118,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,948. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

