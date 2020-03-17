Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Television Francaise 1 stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10. Television Francaise 1 has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Television Francaise 1 Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms.

