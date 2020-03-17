Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Telit Communications (LON:TCM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON TCM traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 82 ($1.08). The company had a trading volume of 1,280,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,879. Telit Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 111.20 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 192 ($2.53). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09.

About Telit Communications

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

