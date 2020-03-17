Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) & Sonim Technologies (OTCMKTS:SONM) Head to Head Comparison

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and Sonim Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkom SA Ltd ADS 2 0 0 0 1.00 Sonim Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sonim Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 902.42%. Given Sonim Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Telkom SA Ltd ADS.

Profitability

This table compares Telkom SA Ltd ADS and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkom SA Ltd ADS N/A N/A N/A Sonim Technologies -23.56% -100.81% -29.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telkom SA Ltd ADS and Sonim Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkom SA Ltd ADS $11.04 billion 0.06 $738.44 million N/A N/A Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.12 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -0.64

Telkom SA Ltd ADS has higher revenue and earnings than Sonim Technologies.

About Telkom SA Ltd ADS

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world. The Telkom Consumer business unit offers fixed and mobile broadband, voice, content, gaming, and IT solutions for individual customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. The BCX business unit comprises of cloud computing, security, big data analytics, and mobility solutions; IT products; and telecommunication products and services. The Gyro business unit manages masts and towers, property development, and property management services. The Yellow Pages business unit consists of advertising, digital and social media advertising, electronic commerce, and Omni-channel offerings. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

